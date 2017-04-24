Seattle City Tour with Small Group

On this exciting Seattle three-hour bus tour, you'll visit and learn about downtown Seattle, The Seattle Waterfront, Pioneer Square and witness some outstanding views of the city. You'll pass through quirky neighborhoods, visit the Ballard Locks with ladders for the spawning salmon, The Giant Bridge Troll, and the famous "Sleepless in Seattle" floating home. Each and every step is an experience not to be missed! Downtown - There is a lot to see in Downtown Seattle, and the sights, due to the vibrant and growing nature of the city's core, are always changing. You will see downtown's retail stores, including the flagship stores of Nordstrom, Pike Place Farmers Market, the first Starbucks Coffee shop, and the Fish Markets. The Waterfront - Seattle's Waterfront is an exciting place to go. Here, at the center of many of Seattle's water-based industries, you will see the freight port, Harbor Island and also the docks for the Washington State ferry system. Heading North along the waterfront past many souvenir shops, you'll see Ivars' Acres of Clams, and many other Puget Sound attractions. Finally you will head up to the beautiful Myrtle Edwards Park with its unparalleled views of Elliott Bay. Pioneer Square - At the epicenter of Seattle, you'll find many of the oldest buildings in town, and also hear about the fire which, about a century ago, leveled the entire city. Pioneer Square is also home to many wonderful art galleries, antique and book stores.