Every winter, travelers from across the Pacific Northwest and beyond make their way into the Cascade Mountains of Washington to visit Leavenworth, a remote alpine community that’s known for its civic enthusiasm for all things Christmas – and German.

Here you’ll find a large central square flanked with Fachwerk-style structures, beer gardens adorned with blue-and-white Bavarian burning flags and hand-painted ye olde signage on everything from storefronts to gas station signs.

However, unlike many Euro-style towns in the US, Leavenworth was not founded by Germans looking to recreate a bit of the old country in the New World. Rather, this former logging town got a facelift in the 1960s, in an effort to attract tourists. And it worked.

While Leavenworth is best known for its Christmas-related attractions (after all, who can resist a Bavarian Christmas, especially if gluhwein and gingerbread are involved?), it’s very much a year-round destination.

Fast food in Germany? No, this is Leavenworth, famous for its mid-century Bavarian-styled architecture. Shutterstock

When should I go to Leavenworth?

The holiday season in Leavenworth is a particularly popular time to visit, as it’s when the annual Christmastown festivities take place. Expect everything from strolling carolers to gingerbread house displays along with a Christmas market, photo ops with Santa Claus and possible Krampus sightings. Holiday lights illuminate the town from Thanksgiving through February, so even if you don’t make it to town before December 25th, you can still get a hefty dose of Yuletide cheer.

If you’re more of a fair-weather traveler, plan your Leavenworth visit for July or August, when the weather is typically warm enough for camping, hiking, and even swimming at nearby Lake Wenatchee. Come in the fall for the annual Oktoberfest celebrations, complete with requisite Bavarian music and free-flowing beer. Or beat the crowds and come in the spring. While the weather can be a gamble, hotel rates tend to run a bit lower.

How much time should I spend in Leavenworth?

You can get a feel for Leavenworth, in all of its faux-Bavarian glory, in just one day, but two days will allow you to slow down and relax a bit. If you come during the warm summer season, give yourself at least three full days in Leavenworth so that you’ll have enough time to explore local attractions and spend time out in nature.

Is it easy to get in and around Leavenworth?

Yes, getting to Leavenworth is easy, particularly if you have a car (just don’t forget chains or snow tires if you’re visiting during the winter). The town is fairly compact, so if you’re staying near the town square, it’s best to leave your car at your hotel and then head out on foot. If you don't have a car, or would prefer not to drive, you can also take Amtrak's Empire Builder train, which connects Chicago to Seattle, and get off at Leavenworth’s Icicle Station.

You can see Christmas lights all winter in Leavenworth. Connie Coleman/Getty Images

Top things to do in destination Leavenworth

Get into the Christmas spirit, no matter when you visit

It always feels a tad Christmasy in Leavenworth, and many of the town’s attractions keep the Kriss Kringle spirit alive year-round. The best-known is the Nutcracker Museum, which houses a collection of over 9,000 nutcrackers, the oldest of which is over 1800 years old. After you’ve gotten your fill of nutcrackers, head to the Leavenworth Reindeer Farm on the edge of town to learn about – and pet – some of Santa’s trustiest companions.

Fill up on German fare (and beer)

While you'll find restaurants serving up everything from Mexican food to pizza, it's German food that gets most visitors to Leavenworth into the Bavarian mood. Don’t miss the beer and sausage at München Haus, a traditional beer garden with a huge selection of beer on tap plus plenty of sausages (including vegan options). They even have curry ketchup. For something sweeter, head to the Gingerbread Factory for a giant lebkuchenherz, a traditional German heart-shaped cookie necklace.

Autumn is a good time to visit for leaf-peeping walks along the Wenatchee River. Dan Lewis/Shutterstock

Go out and play

While plenty of people come to Leavenworth to check out its Christmasy and Bavarian-inspired attractions, there’s also plenty to do if you’re more into nature than nutcrackers. Summer visitors can go camping, boating and swimming at nearby Lake Wenatchee State Park, or head deeper into the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest for wilderness adventures. The 8-mile (roundtrip) Colchuck Lake hike is another popular option, and the trailhead is only a half-hour drive from town. If you come during the snowy season, head to Leavenworth Ski Hill for downhill skiing and inner-tubing fun.

Choose your own adventure

Get your thrills at the Leavenworth Adventure Park, home to the first alpine coaster in the state. Coaster cars have a breaking mechanism so that you can choose how fast or slow you go (up to 27 mph), and there's a 234 ft vertical drop for an extra bit of excitement. Other activities include a kid-friendly climbing wall with routes geared toward different levels of experience and a mining sluice where you can pan for colorful gemstones.

My favorite thing to do in Leavenworth

Like many people who grew up in the Pacific Northwest, I've long been a fan of Aplets & Cotlets, a Turkish delight-style confections that have been produced by Liberty Orchards, just outside of Leavenworth, since 1918. I love stopping by their showroom to stock up on a few boxes (and shamelessly fill up on free samples). They also offer informative factory tours, where you can learn how they turn apples, apricots and other types of locally grown fruits into sweet treats.

How much money do I need for Leavenworth?

Leavenworth is very much a tourist destination, so expect to pay more for food and accommodation than you would in neighboring towns. While food costs are consistent throughout the year, lodging costs soar in the weeks leading up to Christmas, particularly if you opt to stay at a lodge-style boutique hotel (chain hotels tend to have more consistent rates).

Basic room for two: $125-200

Lodge-style room for two (at Christmas) $250-$500

Coffee: $3-4

Pint of beer at a pub: $5–7

Bavarian-style sausage: $9–11

Dinner for two: $50-90

You can visit reindeer in Leavenworth, even if it isn't snowing. All Things Country/Shutterstock

Does it snow in Leavenworth?

Yes, it snows in Leavenworth and the surrounding areas, but the heaviest snowfall tends to come in January and February, so don’t get your hopes set too high for a white Christmas. If you visit in the cooler months, you’ll likely encounter snow in the mountain passes around Leavenworth, so make sure you have chains with you before you set out.

What should I pack?

Your packing list will depend entirely on what season you visit. A warm, waterproof jacket is always a good idea as evenings can get chilly and rainy, even in the summer, while layers are crucial for cool winter days. In a true Pacific Northwest fashion, the vibe here is casual, so you won’t need anything too dressy for dining out or going wine-tasting. Prioritize comfort and coziness.

How much should I tip at Leavenworth restaurants?

Tipping 20% is standard in Leavenworth, and calculating your tip on the pre-tax amount of your bill is acceptable. If you’re ordering a beer from a beer garden and paying cash, it’s fine to leave a dollar or two per drink at the bar rather than calculating an exact amount. Don’t forget tips for hotel house cleaners, too. A $5 to $10 cash tip will be appreciated.