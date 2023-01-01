Swimming, boating and fishing entertain summertime visitors to Lake Wenatchee, 23 miles north of the city of Wenatchee (and actually much closer to Leavenworth). You can hike the 4.5-mile trail up Dirtyface Peak, cycle around the lake, or sign on with one of the rafting companies on Hwy 207 for a float trip.

Once there's snow on the ground, Lake Wenatchee becomes a great cross-country skiing area, with 20 miles of marked and groomed trails, though skiers may have to dodge weekend snowmobilers. More trails crisscross the Lower Chiwawa River area off the Chumstick Hwy, including a 5-mile scenic loop trail (closed to snowmobiles) that follows the Wenatchee River. Alternatively, you can head further west into the Henry M Jackson Wilderness on USFS Rd 6500 (off Hwy 207) at Little Wenatchee Ford campground, where a number of trails hook up with the Pacific Crest Trail.

To reach the lake from the city of Wenatchee, head north on Chumstick Hwy, or take US 2 west of town, then turn north onto Hwy 207.