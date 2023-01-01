Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery

Of three thriving fish hatcheries on the Columbia River, this is the largest and possibly the most interesting. Created to provide a spawning ground for salmon that had been blocked from migrating upriver by the construction of the Grand Coulee Dam in the 1930s, the ongoing fish-rearing project produces some 1.6 million Chinook salmon a year.

The smolt are released into Icicle Creek each spring, from where they migrate to the Pacific. From the hatchery, you can hike the mile-long Icicle Creek Interpretive Trail and learn about local ecology and history.