Aplets & Cotlets Candy Kitchen Tour

Home of the famous US candy Aplets & Cotlets. Go in for a factory tour and tastings. Two words: free samples. There's also a gift shop.
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
20.79 MILES
The Alpine Lakes Wilderness is a spectacular 614-sq-mile protected area of rough, crenellated mountains, glacier-gouged valleys, and – as the name implies…
23.28 MILES
Swimming, boating and fishing entertain summertime visitors to Lake Wenatchee, 23 miles north of the city of Wenatchee (and actually much closer to…
10.19 MILES
Tucked out of view but surprisingly close, this is Leavenworth's access to the Wenatchee River. Wander down 9th St and follow the leafy path over a…
Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery
9.97 MILES
Of three thriving fish hatcheries on the Columbia River, this is the largest and possibly the most interesting. Created to provide a spawning ground for…
Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center
10.06 MILES
This good municipal museum places its main focus on – surprise, surprise – apples. Exhibits include a recreation of a 1920s apple-packing shed and a farm…
10.38 MILES
As much a gift shop as a place to peruse, the Nutcracker Museum specializes, as you'd guess, in an exceptional variety (around 5000 at last count) of…
7.3 MILES
Three miles north of town on Alt US 97, the Ohme showcases the mighty Columbia River at its best, with 9 acres of terraced alpine gardens emerging like an…
Washington Apple Commission Visitor Center
7.59 MILES
Washington's, America's and – quite possibly – the world's self-styled apple capital is also home to this little-visited yet surprisingly interesting…
