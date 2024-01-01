Aplets & Cotlets Candy Kitchen Tour

Central Washington

Home of the famous US candy Aplets & Cotlets. Go in for a factory tour and tastings. Two words: free samples. There's also a gift shop.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Alpine Lakes Wilderness

    Alpine Lakes Wilderness

    20.79 MILES

    The Alpine Lakes Wilderness is a spectacular 614-sq-mile protected area of rough, crenellated mountains, glacier-gouged valleys, and – as the name implies…

  • Lake Wenatchee

    Lake Wenatchee

    23.28 MILES

    Swimming, boating and fishing entertain summertime visitors to Lake Wenatchee, 23 miles north of the city of Wenatchee (and actually much closer to…

  • Waterfront Park

    Waterfront Park

    10.19 MILES

    Tucked out of view but surprisingly close, this is Leavenworth's access to the Wenatchee River. Wander down 9th St and follow the leafy path over a…

  • Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery

    Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery

    9.97 MILES

    Of three thriving fish hatcheries on the Columbia River, this is the largest and possibly the most interesting. Created to provide a spawning ground for…

  • Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center

    Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center

    10.06 MILES

    This good municipal museum places its main focus on – surprise, surprise – apples. Exhibits include a recreation of a 1920s apple-packing shed and a farm…

  • Nutcracker Museum

    Nutcracker Museum

    10.38 MILES

    As much a gift shop as a place to peruse, the Nutcracker Museum specializes, as you'd guess, in an exceptional variety (around 5000 at last count) of…

  • Ohme Gardens

    Ohme Gardens

    7.3 MILES

    Three miles north of town on Alt US 97, the Ohme showcases the mighty Columbia River at its best, with 9 acres of terraced alpine gardens emerging like an…

Nearby Central Washington attractions

