This good municipal museum places its main focus on – surprise, surprise – apples. Exhibits include a recreation of a 1920s apple-packing shed and a farm shop from the 1890s. There are also displays on the history and role of the building itself, plus local aviation pioneer Clyde Pangborn – the first man to fly nonstop across the Pacific, in 1931 – and an ice age site discovered here in the ’80s.