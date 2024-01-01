A view of frontier agriculture is on display in the small town of Thorp, 8 miles northwest of Ellensburg, at what was once a de facto meeting place for local farmers. The mill, now a rural museum, dates from 1873. Outside of peak summer hours, you can walk the grounds following informative numbered signs on a self-guided tour.
Thorp Grist Mill
Central Washington
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
20.45 MILES
Boulder Cave, on the Chinook Scenic Byway, is a rarity in the relatively cave-free terrain of the Pacific Northwest and doubly unique due to its formation…
Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center
29.76 MILES
This good municipal museum places its main focus on – surprise, surprise – apples. Exhibits include a recreation of a 1920s apple-packing shed and a farm…
Kittitas County Historical Museum
8.51 MILES
Housed in the 1889 Cadwell Building, this museum is known mostly for its petrified-wood and gemstone collections but also boasts several rooms full of…
Olmstead Place State Park Heritage Area
12.1 MILES
Just 4.5 miles southeast of Ellensburg off I-90 is this open-air museum, with historical log cabins, pioneer barns and other farm buildings dating from…
8.39 MILES
This local art museum features a permanent collection of the work of Ellensburg-born Western artist John Clymer, as well as changing exhibits of pieces by…
Nearby Central Washington attractions
8.39 MILES
This local art museum features a permanent collection of the work of Ellensburg-born Western artist John Clymer, as well as changing exhibits of pieces by…
2. Kittitas County Historical Museum
8.51 MILES
Housed in the 1889 Cadwell Building, this museum is known mostly for its petrified-wood and gemstone collections but also boasts several rooms full of…
3. Olmstead Place State Park Heritage Area
12.1 MILES
Just 4.5 miles southeast of Ellensburg off I-90 is this open-air museum, with historical log cabins, pioneer barns and other farm buildings dating from…
20.45 MILES
Boulder Cave, on the Chinook Scenic Byway, is a rarity in the relatively cave-free terrain of the Pacific Northwest and doubly unique due to its formation…
5. Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center
29.76 MILES
This good municipal museum places its main focus on – surprise, surprise – apples. Exhibits include a recreation of a 1920s apple-packing shed and a farm…