Thorp Grist Mill

Central Washington

LoginSave

A view of frontier agriculture is on display in the small town of Thorp, 8 miles northwest of Ellensburg, at what was once a de facto meeting place for local farmers. The mill, now a rural museum, dates from 1873. Outside of peak summer hours, you can walk the grounds following informative numbered signs on a self-guided tour.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Boulder Cave

    Boulder Cave

    20.45 MILES

    Boulder Cave, on the Chinook Scenic Byway, is a rarity in the relatively cave-free terrain of the Pacific Northwest and doubly unique due to its formation…

  • Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center

    Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center

    29.76 MILES

    This good municipal museum places its main focus on – surprise, surprise – apples. Exhibits include a recreation of a 1920s apple-packing shed and a farm…

  • Kittitas County Historical Museum

    Kittitas County Historical Museum

    8.51 MILES

    Housed in the 1889 Cadwell Building, this museum is known mostly for its petrified-wood and gemstone collections but also boasts several rooms full of…

  • Olmstead Place State Park Heritage Area

    Olmstead Place State Park Heritage Area

    12.1 MILES

    Just 4.5 miles southeast of Ellensburg off I-90 is this open-air museum, with historical log cabins, pioneer barns and other farm buildings dating from…

  • Clymer Museum

    Clymer Museum

    8.39 MILES

    This local art museum features a permanent collection of the work of Ellensburg-born Western artist John Clymer, as well as changing exhibits of pieces by…

View more attractions

Nearby Central Washington attractions

1. Clymer Museum

8.39 MILES

This local art museum features a permanent collection of the work of Ellensburg-born Western artist John Clymer, as well as changing exhibits of pieces by…

2. Kittitas County Historical Museum

8.51 MILES

Housed in the 1889 Cadwell Building, this museum is known mostly for its petrified-wood and gemstone collections but also boasts several rooms full of…

4. Boulder Cave

20.45 MILES

Boulder Cave, on the Chinook Scenic Byway, is a rarity in the relatively cave-free terrain of the Pacific Northwest and doubly unique due to its formation…