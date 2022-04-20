Olympic National Park

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Woman hiking outdoors

Getty Images

Overview

Declared a national monument in 1909 and a national park in 1938, the 1406-sq-mile Olympic National Park shelters a unique rainforest, copious glaciated mountain peaks and a 57-mile strip of Pacific coastal wilderness that was added to the park in 1953. One of North America's great wilderness areas, most of it remains relatively untouched by human habitation, with 1000-year-old cedar trees juxtaposed with pristine alpine meadows, clear glacial lakes and a largely roadless interior.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Lake Quinault

    Lake Quinault

    Olympic National Park

    The enchanting Quinault River Valley is one of Olympic National Park's least crowded corners. Clustered around the deep-blue glacial waters of Lake…

  • Lake Crescent

    Lake Crescent

    Olympic National Park

    If you're heading anticlockwise on the Olympic loop from Port Angeles toward Forks, one of the first scenic surprises to leap out at you is luminous Lake…

  • Olympic National Park (Coastal Strip)

    Olympic National Park (Coastal Strip)

    Olympic National Park

    This section of Olympic National Park consists of a 73-mile stretch of wilderness along the coast, much of it inaccessible unless you hike your way in…

View more attractions

Articles

Latest stories from Olympic National Park

Filter by interest:

Sea stack at Ruby Beach in Olympic National Park, Washington state, USA. 1440851155

Destination Practicalities

Olympic National Park: A first-timer's guide

Jan 27, 2025 • 12 min read

Read more articles