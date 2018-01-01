2-Day Group Tour to Colca Canyon from Arequipa to Puno

DAY 1 : Arequipa to Yanque (Colca Canyon) - SharedIn the morning, we will meet you at your hotel and taken on a stunning four hour remarkable journey to Yanque. Make sure to have your camera ready as you will stop at some stunning viewpoints including the Pampa Cañahuas Reserve. The reserve is home to many exotic Andean animals including vicuñas, alpacas, llamas, flamingos, ibis and the Andean eagle. You will see astounding landscapes as you drive past lakes, glaciers and some magnificent volcanoes, such as Ampato, Sabancaya, Huallca and Misti. We will reach our journey’s highest point of 4800m (15,000ft), before heading down the canyon to Yanque where we will take you to your hotel. In the afternoon, you will have a number of options to spend time at leisure. Enjoy the hot thermal springs of Yanque, go on a short trek or relax in your hotel while taking in the incredible view of the beginning of the canyon and its terraces.DAY 2 : Colca Canyon Tour and Tourist Coach to Lake Titicaca - SharedYou will be picked up from your hotel very early in the morning and taken to the most spectacular places of the Colca Canyon. Our picturesque journey leads us to the Mirador Cruz del Condor, the most famous viewing point for looking into the depths of the Colca Canyon. Here, the canyon is around 1200m deep, and you will have good chance of luck to see a few condors flying, with the amazing canyon scenery in the background. You will then continue on to Chivay. From here you will take the comfortable tourist coach to Lake Titicaca, the birthplace of the first Inca, Manco Capac. Along the way, you will be able to appreciate the scenic beauty of the Andes as you pass by lakes, lagoons, trout farms and Andean flamingos. When we reach the altitude of 4850m (12,000ft), you will have an unbelievable view of the highlands. Upon arrival into Puno, a private driver will be waiting to transfer you to your hotel.