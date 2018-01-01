Lapland Amethyst Mine Sleigh or Snowmobile Tour from Luosto

Book your preferred tour option, choosing to ride on a snowmobile-pulled sleigh or on your own, or shared, 2-seater snowmobile to and from the amethyst mine. Then, when the time comes, make your own way to the starting point in central Luosto. Meet your friendly guide and receive a safety briefing on the journey ahead. If you have chosen to ride a snowmobile, don your supplied helmet and get instructions on driving your vehicle. Then, board your sleigh or snowmobile and set off through the snow. Breathe in the icy air as you swoosh through the pine forests and fells of the stunning Pyhä-Luosto National Park. If you’ve chosen to ride a 2-seater snowmobile, take turns driving and riding pillion as you wish.After around 30 minutes, arrive at the felltop amethyst mine and ogle the breathtaking, 360-degree views over the park’s frozen forests. Take photos and then head inside the cozy wooden huts of the mine camp.Warm up with a hot berry juice and enjoy an introduction to the mine and its amethysts. Learn about the geology of the site and the stones found here, and hear fascinating facts about the properties and reputed powers of these gorgeous, violet-colored variations of quartz.Descend the wooden steps into the open mine, and use a small pickax to dig and scrape through the loose rocks for your own amethyst stone. Kids will love the adventure and you can keep one of any of the stones you find as a souvenir.Afterward, visit the small, onsite mine shop and enjoy your scenic snowmobile or sleigh ride back to Luosto.