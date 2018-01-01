Welcome to The Finnish Lakeland
On land, there's just as much to do. Architecture buffs from around the globe make the pilgrimage here to visit Alvar Aalto's buildings, opera aficionados arrive en masse to attend the world-famous Savonlinna Opera Festival and outdoor enthusiasts shoulder their packs and set out to hike through tranquil forests of spruce, birch and pine. And at the end of active days, there are always saunas to relax in.
Private Boat Excursion of Tammisaari
During the archipelago tour you will drive along the narrow island routes with varying degrees of speed. You get to admire the genuine nature with various kinds of birds, old fishing facilities, fences, as well as the archipelago of modern construction.If you are are in luck, you can even see a seal rise to the surface in the vicinity of the boat or the white-tailed eagle soar above the boat. During the trip you can go ashore to admire the small islet of nature and enjoy some snacks. The tour route and duration will vary depending on the weather.Trip can hold up to the maximum of four people.
Lapland Amethyst Mine Sleigh or Snowmobile Tour from Luosto
Book your preferred tour option, choosing to ride on a snowmobile-pulled sleigh or on your own, or shared, 2-seater snowmobile to and from the amethyst mine. Then, when the time comes, make your own way to the starting point in central Luosto. Meet your friendly guide and receive a safety briefing on the journey ahead. If you have chosen to ride a snowmobile, don your supplied helmet and get instructions on driving your vehicle. Then, board your sleigh or snowmobile and set off through the snow. Breathe in the icy air as you swoosh through the pine forests and fells of the stunning Pyhä-Luosto National Park. If you’ve chosen to ride a 2-seater snowmobile, take turns driving and riding pillion as you wish.After around 30 minutes, arrive at the felltop amethyst mine and ogle the breathtaking, 360-degree views over the park’s frozen forests. Take photos and then head inside the cozy wooden huts of the mine camp.Warm up with a hot berry juice and enjoy an introduction to the mine and its amethysts. Learn about the geology of the site and the stones found here, and hear fascinating facts about the properties and reputed powers of these gorgeous, violet-colored variations of quartz.Descend the wooden steps into the open mine, and use a small pickax to dig and scrape through the loose rocks for your own amethyst stone. Kids will love the adventure and you can keep one of any of the stones you find as a souvenir.Afterward, visit the small, onsite mine shop and enjoy your scenic snowmobile or sleigh ride back to Luosto.
Snowmobile Safari to a Husky Farm from Luosto Including Husky Sled Ride
Wrap up warmly and make your own way to the prearranged meeting point in central Luosto. On arrival, greet your expert guide and listen to a safety briefing on riding your 2-person snowmobile. Then, pull on a supplied thermal suit and helmet and get set to go.Follow your guide and cruise into the wintery countryside. Pick up speed and whizz along snowy trails through a pine forest, admiring the sparkling white landscapes on route. Feel free to take turns to drive or ride pillion on your exhilarating journey.After a short time, arrive at a traditional husky harm and hear the eager barks of the waiting huskies. These endearing dogs live for pulling sleds, and make their enthusiasm loud and clear! Meet the expert mushers and get up close to the dogs as you hear how they and their sleds have been used for transport in Lapland for centuries.Get a safety briefing and instructions, and hop on your sled. Then, hold tight as the dogs pull away and feel your adrenaline rush as you accelerate through the snow. Feel the brisk Arctic air rush past your face as the dogs bound over the frozen terrain past pine woods, fells and open plains, without ever seeming to tire.After a roughly 2.5-mile (4-kilometer) trek, return to the farm for a hot drink by the campfire. Chat to the friendly mushers and learn more the nature of these wonderful dogs, and how they’re trained and looked after.When your visit is over, climb back on your snowmobile for your return ride. Your tour ends at the original starting point in Luosto.
Lapland Reindeer Sleigh Ride from Ylläs
Wrap up in cozy winter layers and start your experience with a pickup from Ylläs. Settle into your minivan or coach with your guide and absorb the picturesque Arctic scenery as you travel to a reindeer farm located in the surrounding, pine-dotted fells.Park at the farm and meet the welcoming herders along with their teams of gorgeous reindeers. Learn how these strong and obedient Arctic animals have been used to transport goods in Lapland through the ages, and have evolved wide, sharp hooves that give them traction in the snow, as well as narrow antlers that allow them to weave through dense woods.After a safety briefing and instructions, climb onto your reindeer sleigh and enjoy a memorable ride in the surrounding forest. Snuggle up in the sleigh rugs, and enjoy the gentle pace and winter wonderland around you as the reindeer pull your sleigh through the snow. When you return to the farm, warm up with coffee brewed on the campfire and enjoy some homemade cookies. Hear interesting facts about traditional reindeer husbandry, and feel free to ask any questions about the reindeers and how they’re cared for in winter and summer.When the time comes, bid a reluctant goodbye and board your coach or minivan for your journey back. Your tour finishes with a drop-off in Ylläs.Please note: Due to unpredictable weather conditions, daylight hours and other seasonable changes, the order of activities as described above may be subject to change on the day of your tour.