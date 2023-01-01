This bright, modern glass-and-steel exhibition space in the renovated Tampella textile mill hosts regularly changing exhibitions on anything from bicycles to Buddhism. It also has a permanent display on Tampere’s history, a beautiful mineral museum, a natural history museum and a small but cluttered ice-hockey museum, with memorabilia of star players and teams from Finland’s sporting passion. There’s also a museum of shoes – Tampere was known for its footwear industry – and a pleasant cafe (open 11am to 2pm Tuesday to Friday, noon to 3pm Saturday and Sunday).