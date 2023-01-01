Särkänniemi

This promontory-set amusement park complex offers dozens of rides, an observation tower, art gallery, aquarium, farm zoo and planetarium. A one-day pass gives you access to them all. Among the best rides are the Tornado roller coaster, super-fast High Voltage, speedboat rides on the lake and an Angry Birds area for younger kids. Opening times are complex; check the website. Indoor attractions stay open year-round. Take bus 20 (€3) from the train station or central square.

The aquarium is mediocre, the Finnish fish are more interesting than the hobby-tank favourites. The planetarium is in the same complex, above which soars the 168m Näsinneula Observation Tower, the tallest in these northern lands. It commands spectacular city and lake views and has a revolving restaurant. Sara Hildénin Taidemuseo has a collection of international and Finnish modern art and sculpture, and also hosts travelling exhibitions.