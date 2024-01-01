The 168m-high Näsinneula Observation Tower is in the Särkänniemi amusement park. This is the tallest such tower in these northern lands and that alone makes it worth the visit, with spectacular views of the city and surrounding lakes. There’s a revolving restaurant near the top.
Tampere
