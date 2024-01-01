Näsinneula Observation Tower

Tampere

LoginSave

The 168m-high Näsinneula Observation Tower is in the Särkänniemi amusement park. This is the tallest such tower in these northern lands and that alone makes it worth the visit, with spectacular views of the city and surrounding lakes. There’s a revolving restaurant near the top.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Vapriikki museum in Tampere, Finland.

    Vapriikki

    0.59 MILES

    This bright, modern glass-and-steel exhibition space in the renovated Tampella textile mill hosts regularly changing exhibitions on anything from bicycles…

  • Medieval Tampere cathedral in Finland (Finnish Tampereen tuomiokirkko, Swedish Tammerfors domkyrka) is a church in Tampere, Finland. The cathedral was built between 1902 and 1907.; Shutterstock ID 71066653; Your name (First / Last): Gemma Graham; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: POI imagery for LP.com

    Tuomiokirkko

    0.9 MILES

    An iconic example of National Romantic art nouveau architecture, Tampere's cathedral dates from 1907. Hugo Simberg created the frescoes and stained glass;…

  • Amurin Työläismuseokortteli

    Amurin Työläismuseokortteli

    0.38 MILES

    An entire block of wooden houses – including 32 apartments in five residential buildings, a bakery, a shoemaker, a public sauna, two general shops and a…

  • Särkänniemi

    Särkänniemi

    0.13 MILES

    This promontory-set amusement park complex offers dozens of rides, an observation tower, art gallery, aquarium, farm zoo and planetarium. A one-day pass…

  • Visavuori

    Visavuori

    24.64 MILES

    The residence of renowned sculptor Emil Wickström (1864–1942), Visavuori consists of three buildings, the oldest of which is Wickström's 1902 house, built…

  • Vakoilumuseo

    Vakoilumuseo

    0.64 MILES

    The offbeat spy museum under the Finlayson Centre offers a small but well-assembled display of devices of international espionage, mainly from the Cold…

  • Kallenaution Kievari

    Kallenaution Kievari

    28.9 MILES

    Dating from 1757, this wooden roadhouse is the oldest building along Rte 66. The main reason to pause here is the on-site cafe; you can sit at old long…

  • Werstas

    Werstas

    0.59 MILES

    This worthwhile labour museum has a variety of changing exhibitions covering social history and labour industries. The permanent exhibition consists of…

View more attractions

Nearby Tampere attractions

1. Särkänniemi Aquarium

0.02 MILES

The aquarium inside the Särkänniemi amusement park has limited information in English and isn’t especially memorable, with the Finnish fish (including…

2. Sara Hildénin Taidemuseo

0.07 MILES

Located in the Särkänniemi amusement park, this museum showcases a collection of international and Finnish modern art and sculpture amassed by Sara Hildén…

3. Särkänniemi

0.13 MILES

This promontory-set amusement park complex offers dozens of rides, an observation tower, art gallery, aquarium, farm zoo and planetarium. A one-day pass…

4. Amurin Työläismuseokortteli

0.38 MILES

An entire block of wooden houses – including 32 apartments in five residential buildings, a bakery, a shoemaker, a public sauna, two general shops and a…

5. Finlaysonin Kirkko

0.44 MILES

The Finlaysonin Kirkko was built in 1879 as a place of worship for employees of the cotton mill and their families.

6. Finlayson Centre

0.59 MILES

Tampere’s industrial era began with Scot James Finlayson, who established a cotton mill by the Tammerkoski in the 1820s. Later it grew massively and was…

7. Aleksanterin Kirkko

0.59 MILES

The beautiful Aleksanterin Kirkko has red brick and green spires and was named in honour of Tsar Alexander II.

8. Vapriikki

0.59 MILES

This bright, modern glass-and-steel exhibition space in the renovated Tampella textile mill hosts regularly changing exhibitions on anything from bicycles…