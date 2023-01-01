Kallenaution Kievari

Dating from 1757, this wooden roadhouse is the oldest building along Rte 66. The main reason to pause here is the on-site cafe; you can sit at old long wooden tables in the tavern, or in the genteel parlour where ladies once drank tea and did needlework. The house-made food is excellent – enjoy an open sandwich (€3.20) or the soup and salad buffet (€8), then finish with coffee and something sweet (buns €1.80, cheesecake €6). Outbuildings house different handicraft shops.