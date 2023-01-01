Helvetinjärvi National Park

Northwest of Ruovesi, this park’s main attraction is narrow Helvetinkolu Gorge, gouged out by retreating glaciers at the end of the last Ice Age. The numerous trails include the 4km circular Helvetistä Itään Nature Trail into the gorge. There are designated campsites throughout the park, including one with a dry toilet at Helvetinkolu, near the Restaurant Helvetin Portti at the Kankimäki parking area. The park is signposted 7.5km west off Rte 66, about 9km north of Ruovesi.