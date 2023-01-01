Serlachius Museum Gösta

Once the private home of Gösta Serlachius, this world-class art gallery is one of Finland's premier cultural attractions. Situated 2km east of Mänttä's town centre in an exquisitely maintained garden, it comprises two buildings: a spectacular 2014 wooden pavilion designed by Spanish architectural firm MX_SI showcasing Finnish and international temporary exhibitions of contemporary art; and the original 1935 manor housing an excellent collection of Finnish golden-age works and European masterpieces, including works by Claude Monet, Jean-Baptiste Camille Corot and Camille Pissarro.

Highlights of the permanent collection include Monet's A Haystack in the Evening Sun (1891) and a fine Deposition by Rogier Van der Weyden. When it comes to the Finnish paintings, all of the big names are represented, including seemingly dozens of Gallen-Kallelas and plenty of Edelfelts and Schjerfbecks, as well as Wickström sculptures. Look out for Olga Ehrstron's exquisite Boy Holding a Cross (1899) and the mischievous painting of Gallen-Kallela getting pissed with his mate Sibelius.