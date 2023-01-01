Keuruun Vanha Kirkko

Keuruu's fascinating wooden church, built between 1756 and 1759, has superb portraits of Bible characters (although the artist didn’t complete the set, due to a pay dispute), and its painted wooden ceiling depicts scenes from the Book of Revelations, with dark clouds across the firmament peopled by scattered cherubs, angels and devils. In true Lutheran fashion, there are no richly embroidered vestments or precious liturgical vessels in the rear sacristy – merely a nasty-looking set of stocks for miscreants.