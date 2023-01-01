Amurin Työläismuseokortteli

An entire block of wooden houses – including 32 apartments in five residential buildings, a bakery, a shoemaker, a public sauna, two general shops and a cafe – is preserved at the Amuri Museum of Workers' Housing, evoking life from 1882 to 1973. Interpretative panels (English translation available) outlining the fictional lives of residents give plenty of historical information and make for a visit that is as entertaining as it is educational. There's a good on-site cafe (soup lunch €7).