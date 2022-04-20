Tampere

Pier On A Frozen Lake

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Overview

Set between two vast lakes, scenic Tampere has a down-to-earth vitality and pronounced cultural focus that make it a favourite for many visitors. The Tammerkoski rapids churn through the centre, flanked by grassy banks that stand in contrast with the red brick of the imposing fabric mills that once drove the city's economy. Regenerated industrial buildings now house quirky museums, enticing shops, pubs, cinemas and cafes.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Vapriikki museum in Tampere, Finland.

    Vapriikki

    Tampere

    This bright, modern glass-and-steel exhibition space in the renovated Tampella textile mill hosts regularly changing exhibitions on anything from bicycles…

  • Medieval Tampere cathedral in Finland (Finnish Tampereen tuomiokirkko, Swedish Tammerfors domkyrka) is a church in Tampere, Finland. The cathedral was built between 1902 and 1907.; Shutterstock ID 71066653; Your name (First / Last): Gemma Graham; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: POI imagery for LP.com

    Tuomiokirkko

    Tampere

    An iconic example of National Romantic art nouveau architecture, Tampere's cathedral dates from 1907. Hugo Simberg created the frescoes and stained glass;…

  • Särkänniemi

    Särkänniemi

    Tampere

    This promontory-set amusement park complex offers dozens of rides, an observation tower, art gallery, aquarium, farm zoo and planetarium. A one-day pass…

  • Amurin Työläismuseokortteli

    Amurin Työläismuseokortteli

    Tampere

    An entire block of wooden houses – including 32 apartments in five residential buildings, a bakery, a shoemaker, a public sauna, two general shops and a…

  • Vakoilumuseo

    Vakoilumuseo

    Tampere

    The offbeat spy museum under the Finlayson Centre offers a small but well-assembled display of devices of international espionage, mainly from the Cold…

  • Finlayson Centre

    Finlayson Centre

    Tampere

    Tampere’s industrial era began with Scot James Finlayson, who established a cotton mill by the Tammerkoski in the 1820s. Later it grew massively and was…

  • Werstas

    Werstas

    Tampere

    This worthwhile labour museum has a variety of changing exhibitions covering social history and labour industries. The permanent exhibition consists of…

  • Sara Hildénin Taidemuseo

    Sara Hildénin Taidemuseo

    Tampere

    Located in the Särkänniemi amusement park, this museum showcases a collection of international and Finnish modern art and sculpture amassed by Sara Hildén…

Articles

Latest stories from Tampere

Activities

Copy My Trip: Soak in Tampere, Finland, the sauna capital of the world

May 15, 2024 • 6 min read

