The offbeat spy museum under the Finlayson Centre offers a small but well-assembled display of devices of international espionage, mainly from the Cold War era. As well as histories of famous Finnish and foreign spies, it has numerous Bond-style gadgets and some interactive displays. English translations are slightly unsatisfying. For €5 extra, kids aged 7+ can take a suitability test for KGB cadet school. Book ahead to take a lie detector test (€30) – excellent if you're travelling with teenagers!