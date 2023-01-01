Tuomiokirkko

Top choice in Tampere

Medieval Tampere cathedral in Finland (Finnish Tampereen tuomiokirkko, Swedish Tammerfors domkyrka) is a church in Tampere, Finland. The cathedral was built between 1902 and 1907.; Shutterstock ID 71066653; Your name (First / Last): Gemma Graham; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: POI imagery for LP.com

Shutterstock / Igor Grochev

An iconic example of National Romantic art nouveau architecture, Tampere's cathedral dates from 1907. Hugo Simberg created the frescoes and stained glass; you’ll appreciate that they were controversial. A procession of naked childlike apostles holds the ‘garland of life’, graves and plants are tended by skeletal figures, and in the upstairs gallery a wounded angel is stretchered off by two children. Magnus Enckell's dreamlike Resurrection altarpiece is designed in a similar style. The serpent on the dome adds to the strange ambience.

Suggest an Edit