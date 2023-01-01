Luostarinmäen Käsityöläismuseo

When the savage Great Fire of 1827 swept through Turku, the lower-class quarter Luostarinmäki escaped the flames. Set along tiny lanes and around grassy yards, the 19th-century wooden workshops and houses now form the outdoor handicrafts museum, a national treasure since 1940. All the buildings are in their original locations, including the workshops of 30 artisans (among them a silversmith, a watchmaker, a baker, a potter, a shoemaker, a printer and a cigar shop), where artisans in period costume ply their trades.