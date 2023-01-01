Partly housed in an old granary, this excellent maritime museum offers a comprehensive look at ships and shipping, from scale models to full-size vessels. Highlights include the museum's hydrocopter, WWII torpedoes and multimedia displays, plus a cabin from a luxury cruise liner (many of which were built in Turku). At the museum's cafe-restaurant, you’ll find its namesake Daphne, a cute little boat that was home to author Göran Schild. Anchored outside is a small fleet of museum ships.