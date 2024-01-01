Qwensel House & Pharmacy Museum

On the riverfront, Qwensel House is Turku’s oldest, built around 1700. It contains the small Pharmacy Museum, with an old laboratorium featuring medicinal herbs, 18th-century ‘Gustavian’ (Swedish) furnishings, and an exhibition of bottles and other pharmacy supplies.
