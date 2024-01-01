Qwensel House & Pharmacy Museum

Turku

LoginSave

On the riverfront, Qwensel House is Turku’s oldest, built around 1700. It contains the small Pharmacy Museum, with an old laboratorium featuring medicinal herbs, 18th-century ‘Gustavian’ (Swedish) furnishings, and an exhibition of bottles and other pharmacy supplies.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Old homes and artisan quarters in Luostarinmaki open air museum, Turku, Finland.

    Luostarinmäen Käsityöläismuseo

    0.32 MILES

    When the savage Great Fire of 1827 swept through Turku, the lower-class quarter Luostarinmäki escaped the flames. Set along tiny lanes and around grassy…

  • St. Henry's Ecumenical Art Chapel was built in 2004 out of Finnish wood on the island of Hirvensalo.

    Taidekappeli

    2.86 MILES

    Like the bow of a ship tipped on its end, this unusual structure is perched on a rock and surrounded by forest on Hirvensalo island, 7km south of Turku…

  • Turun Linna

    Turun Linna

    1.61 MILES

    Founded in 1280 at the mouth of the Aurajoki, mammoth Turku Castle is easily Finland’s largest fortress. Highlights include two dungeons and sumptuous…

  • Aboa Vetus & Ars Nova

    Aboa Vetus & Ars Nova

    0.24 MILES

    Art and archaeology unite here under one roof. Aboa Vetus (Old Turku) draws you underground to Turku’s medieval streets, showcasing some of the 37,000…

  • Turun Tuomiokirkko

    Turun Tuomiokirkko

    0.47 MILES

    The ‘mother church’ of Finland’s Lutheran faith, Turku Cathedral towers over Turku. Consecrated in 1300, the colossal brick Gothic building was rebuilt…

  • Forum Marinum maritime museum in Turku, Finland.

    Forum Marinum

    1.39 MILES

    Partly housed in an old granary, this excellent maritime museum offers a comprehensive look at ships and shipping, from scale models to full-size vessels…

  • Moominhouse at Moominworld in Naantali, Finland.

    Muumimaailma

    9.09 MILES

    Crossing the bridge from the Old Town to Kailo island takes you into the delightful world of the Moomins. The focus is on hands-on activities and…

  • Built in 1902, the frigate Suomen Joutsen is a museum ship moored in Turku's Aura River at the Forum Marinum.

    Forum Marinum Ships

    1.39 MILES

    Anchored outside the Forum Marinum is a small fleet of museum ships that you can climb aboard. The mine layer Keihässalmi and the corvette Karjala take…

View more attractions

Nearby Turku attractions

1. Aboa Vetus & Ars Nova

0.24 MILES

Art and archaeology unite here under one roof. Aboa Vetus (Old Turku) draws you underground to Turku’s medieval streets, showcasing some of the 37,000…

2. Turku Biological Museum

0.28 MILES

In a beautiful 1907 building surrounded by parkland, the Turku Biological Museum shows off Finland’s fauna and flora in 13 realistic dioramas, including…

3. Luostarinmäen Käsityöläismuseo

0.32 MILES

When the savage Great Fire of 1827 swept through Turku, the lower-class quarter Luostarinmäki escaped the flames. Set along tiny lanes and around grassy…

4. Wäinö Aaltosen Museum

0.33 MILES

Naturalistic and cubist-tinged sculptures donated by artist Wäinö Aaltosen are on display in this gallery, along with temporary exhibitions of…

5. Turun Taidemuseo

0.43 MILES

Turku Art Museum is housed in a striking granite building with elaborately carved pilasters and conical turrets, perched on a hill on the north side of…

6. Turun Tuomiokirkko

0.47 MILES

The ‘mother church’ of Finland’s Lutheran faith, Turku Cathedral towers over Turku. Consecrated in 1300, the colossal brick Gothic building was rebuilt…

7. Sibelius Museum

0.52 MILES

Finland's most extensive musical museum displays some 350 instruments from accordions to Zimbabwean drums. A separate section is devoted to Finnish…

8. Ett Hem Museum

0.55 MILES

Designed by CL Engel, this gold-coloured turn-of-the-20th-century residence houses art and furniture that was donated by art collectors Alfred and Hélène…