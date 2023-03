Crossing the bridge from the Old Town to Kailo island takes you into the delightful world of the Moomins. The focus is on hands-on activities and exploration, not rides. Kids love the costumed characters wandering through the Moominhouse, the Groke's Cave and Snork’s Workshop (where they can help with inventions). Other Muumimaailma highlights include a swimming beach and Emma’s Theatre.

Your two-day ticket is also good at Väski Adventure Island, which is a great stop for older kids.