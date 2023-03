The Finnish president’s summer residence is an elaborate stone castle on Luonnonmaa island, its tower visible from Naantali harbour. Designed by Lars Sonck, it was built in 1916 and is surrounded by beautiful, extensive rose gardens. Although the castle's interior is closed to the public, the grounds can be visited by guided tour. A bus takes visitors from Maariankatu, near the tourist office. Space is limited, so reserve your spot in advance at the tourist office.