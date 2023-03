Medieval Naantali grew up around the Catholic Convent of the Order of St Birgitta, which was dissolved after the 1527 Reformation. Towering above the harbour, the massive 1462 Convent Church is all that remains. Archaeological digs have unearthed some 2000 pieces of jewellery, coins and relics now in the Naantali Museum. At 8pm on summer evenings a trumpeter plays vespers (evensong) from the belfry; there are also regular organ concerts.