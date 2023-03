Anchored outside the Forum Marinum is a small fleet of museum ships that you can climb aboard. The mine layer Keihässalmi and the corvette Karjala take you back to WWII, while the full-rigger Suomen Joutsen recalls more carefree prewar days. The beautiful three-masted barque Sigyn (moored 500m upstream) was originally launched from Göteborg in 1887 and has well-preserved cabins.