Aboa Vetus & Ars Nova

Art and archaeology unite here under one roof. Aboa Vetus (Old Turku) draws you underground to Turku’s medieval streets, showcasing some of the 37,000 artefacts unearthed from the site (digs still continue). Back in the present, Ars Nova has contemporary-art exhibitions upstairs. English-language tours lasting 45 minutes (included in admission) take place daily from 11.30am in July and August.

The themed Turku Biennaali (www.turkubiennaali.fi) takes place here in the summer of odd-numbered years.