Finland's most extensive musical museum displays some 350 instruments from accordions to Zimbabwean drums. A separate section is devoted to Finnish composer and bohemian carouser Jean Sibelius, with manuscripts and personal memorabilia. You can listen to Sibelius’ music on scratchy records, or hear live jazz, folk and chamber music at Wednesday-evening concerts held from autumn to spring. The museum is housed in a very cool, contemporary building by Woldemar Baeckman.