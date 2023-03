Turku Art Museum is housed in a striking granite building with elaborately carved pilasters and conical turrets, perched on a hill on the north side of the river. Much of the art is modern, though the Victor Westerholm room offers traditional Finnish landscapes. Gunnar Berndtson’s Kesä (Summer) is an idyllic depiction of sunny Suomi, while Akseli Gallen-Kallela’s depictions of the epic Kalevala are compelling.