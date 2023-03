Like the bow of a ship tipped on its end, this unusual structure is perched on a rock and surrounded by forest on Hirvensalo island, 7km south of Turku centre. Looking at its oddly shaped, copper-clad exterior, you wouldn't know it's a chapel – St Henry's Ecumenical Art Chapel, to be precise. But the timber interior feels holy indeed, with its high walls curving up to form a Reuleaux triangle, framing an altar of light. It's spectacular.

Take bus 54 from Turku.