Justin Foulkes

The Northern Fjords

As you travel north from Nordfjord, a web of deep, craggy fjords bites into the coastline, creating a myriad of islets and inlets along the coastline, and etching out some truly breathtaking scenery.

The main draw here is undoubtedly the epic Geirangerfjord, a Unesco World Heritage Site, and near the top of most visitors' must-see lists. There's no doubt that it's a glorious sight, but its charm is sadly marred by the sheer number of people who want to see it – there's a seemingly never-ending stream of sightseeing boats and cruise ships chugging up and down the channel.

Away from this fjord, however, you'll soon find yourself well off the beaten track with the scenery to yourself. Further north, the elegant towns of Ålesund and Kristiansund are well worth a visit, while two epic roads – the Trollstigen and the Atlantiksvegen – are the stuff of driving dreams.

Explore The Northern Fjords

  • Trollstigen

    This twisting, sky-topping corkscrew of a road is the most famous stretch of tarmac in Norway. Completed in 1936 after eight years of labour, the Troll's…

  • A

    Atlanterhavsveien

    The eight storm-lashed bridges of the Atlantic Ocean Road buck and twist like sea serpents, connecting 17 islets between Vevang and the island of Averøya…

  • J

    Jugendstil Senteret

    The city's unique architectural heritage is documented in a former pharmacy, the first listed Jugendstil monument in Ålesund. Apart from the building's…

  • R

    Rauma Railway

    A classic Norwegian train ride that railway buffs definitely won't want to miss, the 114km-long Rauma Railway clatters from Åndalsnes and Dombås, high in…

  • F

    Flydalsjuvet

    You'll have seen that classic photo somewhere, beloved of brochures, of the overhanging rock Flydalsjuvet, usually with a figure gazing down at a cruise…

  • K

    Kniven Viewpoint

    For the best view over Ålesund and its fishhook-shaped peninsula, as well as the mountains and islands beyond, head up the 418 steps to the summit of…

  • D

    Drågen Smokehouse

    Petter Aune set up this operation, where freshly caught Aukra salmon are smoked with pure local wood and herbs, after tiring of the poor quality…

  • G

    Grip

    Fourteen kilometres out to sea from Kristiansund, the island of Grip has a long tradition of cod-fishing stretching back centuries, but was abandoned by…

  • D

    Dalsnibba

    For the highest and perhaps most stunning of the many stunning views of the Geiranger valley and fjord, take the 5km toll road (130kr per car) that climbs…

