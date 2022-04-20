As you travel north from Nordfjord, a web of deep, craggy fjords bites into the coastline, creating a myriad of islets and inlets along the coastline, and etching out some truly breathtaking scenery.

The main draw here is undoubtedly the epic Geirangerfjord, a Unesco World Heritage Site, and near the top of most visitors' must-see lists. There's no doubt that it's a glorious sight, but its charm is sadly marred by the sheer number of people who want to see it – there's a seemingly never-ending stream of sightseeing boats and cruise ships chugging up and down the channel.

Away from this fjord, however, you'll soon find yourself well off the beaten track with the scenery to yourself. Further north, the elegant towns of Ålesund and Kristiansund are well worth a visit, while two epic roads – the Trollstigen and the Atlantiksvegen – are the stuff of driving dreams.