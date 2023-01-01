Fourteen kilometres out to sea from Kristiansund, the island of Grip has a long tradition of cod-fishing stretching back centuries, but was abandoned by the last permanent inhabitants in 1974. Much of its architecture survives, however, and its huddle of pastel-painted houses dotted across the island's rocky shoreline is enormously picturesque. From late May to late August, a boat (adult/child 350/150kr return, 40 minutes) leaves for the island from Kristiansund's Piren pier once or twice daily.

The return trip takes about 3½ hours (with 1½ hours on the island) and includes a guided tour – but you're free to wander about as you wish. Landmarks to look out for include the 15th-century stave church and the 47m-tall Bratthårskollen lighthouse, built in 1888 on a rocky skerry (islet). Wandering round the silent island, it's hard to imagine that more than 1000 fisherfolk once called this place home.