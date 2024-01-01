Festiviteten

The Northern Fjords

Constructed in 1914, Kristiansund's monumental theatre, although rather austere from the outside, has an attractive art nouveau interior that's definitely worth a peek for architecture and history buffs. The building is usually open during business hours. Norway's oldest opera company resides here.

  • Atlantic Ocean Road, passing through the several small islands in Norwegian Sea, is part of National Tourist Routes of Norway.

    Atlanterhavsveien

    2.18 MILES

    The eight storm-lashed bridges of the Atlantic Ocean Road buck and twist like sea serpents, connecting 17 islets between Vevang and the island of Averøya…

  • Drågen Smokehouse

    Drågen Smokehouse

    29.23 MILES

    Petter Aune set up this operation, where freshly caught Aukra salmon are smoked with pure local wood and herbs, after tiring of the poor quality…

  • Grip

    Grip

    8.52 MILES

    Fourteen kilometres out to sea from Kristiansund, the island of Grip has a long tradition of cod-fishing stretching back centuries, but was abandoned by…

  • Gamle Byen

    Gamle Byen

    0.56 MILES

    Kristiansund's old town lives on in a part of the island of Innlandet, with clapboard buildings that date back to the 17th century. The grandiose…

  • Mellemværftet

    Mellemværftet

    0.55 MILES

    Something of a nautical junkyard, Mellemværftet, free and accessible any time, is best approached on foot along the quayside from the Smia Fiskerestaurant…

  • Norsk Klippfiskmuseum

    Norsk Klippfiskmuseum

    0.54 MILES

    This museum in an 18th-century warehouse tells you all that you could ever wish to know (and probably a lot more than that) about Kristiansund's cod…

  • Kvernes Stave Church

    Kvernes Stave Church

    7.34 MILES

    This beautifully sited stave church about 26km south of Kristiansund dates from 1300, but has been repaired since. The interior is richly decorated: look…

  • Kirkelandet Church

    Kirkelandet Church

    0.21 MILES

    Architect Odd Østby's inspirational church was built in 1964 to replace the one destroyed by Nazi bombs. The angular exterior, where copper and concrete…

