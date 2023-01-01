Kvernes Stave Church

This beautifully sited stave church about 26km south of Kristiansund dates from 1300, but has been repaired since. The interior is richly decorated: look out for the amazing 300-year-old model ship and unusual 15th-century altarpiece, with the Virgin Mary figuring prominently: Catholic to the core. While many such altarpieces were destroyed at the time of the Reformation, this one luckily survived, although a stylised Lutheran surround was added in 1695.

More luck: the church narrowly escaped demolition when the larger one beside it was erected in 1893.