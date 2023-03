This open-air museum, on the small island of Hjertøya, is a 10-minute boat ride from Molde's Torget terminal. Its cod-liver oil factory, cottages and fishermen's shacks, tiny schoolroom and collection of boats bring to life the coastal fishing cultures around the mouth of Romsdalsfjorden from the mid-19th century onwards. The boat across to the island from Molde is included in the admission price.