Ona

The Northern Fjords

The beautiful islet of Ona, with its bare rocky landscapes and picturesque lighthouse, is still home to an offshore fishing community of about 25 people. It makes a popular day trip from Molde: Fram buses (adult/child 318/161kr) leave Molde early in the morning and take you (with a quick ferry ride) to Aukra and the Småge ferry harbour, from where the boats to Ona leave.

Other islands worth stopping at include Gossen, where there's a WWII-era air strip built by Russian POWs during the Nazi occupation, and Bjørnsund, where a lovely old summer house which also warrants a brief stop.

The crossing can be rough in poor weather.

Suggest an Edit