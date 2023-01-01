The beautiful islet of Ona, with its bare rocky landscapes and picturesque lighthouse, is still home to an offshore fishing community of about 25 people. It makes a popular day trip from Molde: Fram buses (adult/child 318/161kr) leave Molde early in the morning and take you (with a quick ferry ride) to Aukra and the Småge ferry harbour, from where the boats to Ona leave.

Other islands worth stopping at include Gossen, where there's a WWII-era air strip built by Russian POWs during the Nazi occupation, and Bjørnsund, where a lovely old summer house which also warrants a brief stop.

The crossing can be rough in poor weather.