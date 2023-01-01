Romsdalmuseet

There are nearly 50 old buildings within this open-air museum, shifted here from around the Romsdal region. Among the barns, farms and storehouses, there's a short street of typical townhouses and a small reconstructed chapel with adornments rescued from abandoned churches. After rambling around the ample grounds, take a break in Bygata, a townhouse that functions as a summertime cafe. In summer, there are very worthwhile guided tours from the town centre (150kr).