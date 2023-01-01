Rauma Railway

Top choice in The Northern Fjords

A classic Norwegian train ride that railway buffs definitely won't want to miss, the 114km-long Rauma Railway clatters from Åndalsnes and Dombås, high in the mountains of central Norway. It's a super trip, taking in fjords, forests, valleys, lakes and mountains en route, and passing through six tunnels and 32 bridges. There's also a shorter summer-only tourist train with on-board commentary that runs twice daily from June to August from Åndalsnes' lakeside station up to Bjorli, at 600m.

Bookings can be made online or at the tourist office.

