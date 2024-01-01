Vigra

Ålesund

About 20km north of the town centre, Vigra is home to Ålesund's airport as well as a long white-sand beach called Blindheimssanden (also called Blimsand).

Nearby Ålesund attractions

1. Giske

3.76 MILES

There are two main reasons to visit Giske: its ornate 12th-century church, a lovely structure built largely of marble, and the Makkevika marshes, a prime…

2. Valderøy

3.88 MILES

On the island of Valderøy, the Skjonghellaren caves have revealed bones of Arctic fox, sea otter and ringed seal, plus evidence of human occupation at…

3. Godøy

6.45 MILES

The furthest offshore island from Ålesund, Godøy has a real off-the-map feeling, especially in the depths of winter. There are some great walks here, and…

4. Atlanterhavsparken

6.8 MILES

At the peninsula's western extreme, 3km from the town centre, this aquarium can consume a whole day. Be introduced to the North Atlantic's teeming…

5. Fishing Museum

6.81 MILES

The 1861 Holmbua warehouse (one of the very few buildings to survive the 1904 fire) has exhibits on the development of fishing across the centuries and…

6. Ålesund Church

6.9 MILES

Built of solid stone in 1909, Ålesund's parish church has a strikingly wide chancel, every square inch covered in frescoes over the wide sweep of its…

7. Rollon Statue

7 MILES

Rollo the Viking founded Normandy in 911; William the Conqueror is his descendant.

8. Jugendstil Senteret

7 MILES

The city's unique architectural heritage is documented in a former pharmacy, the first listed Jugendstil monument in Ålesund. Apart from the building's…