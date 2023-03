The town museum illustrates the history of sealing, fishing, shipping and industry in the Sunnmøre region, the fire of 1904 and the town's Jugendstil rebirth, and the German occupation during WWII. There's also a collection of boats and ships, including the Uræd lifeboat (piloted across the Atlantic in 1904 by an intrepid Ole Brude). The same ticket gets you into the Fisheries Museum on the same day.