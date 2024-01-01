Ålesund Church

Ålesund

Built of solid stone in 1909, Ålesund's parish church has a strikingly wide chancel, every square inch covered in frescoes over the wide sweep of its tunnel arch. Notable, too, are the stained-glass windows, especially those in the northern aisle with their appropriately nautical theme.

  • Jugendstil Senteret

    Jugendstil Senteret

    0.23 MILES

    The city's unique architectural heritage is documented in a former pharmacy, the first listed Jugendstil monument in Ålesund. Apart from the building's…

  • Kniven Viewpoint

    Kniven Viewpoint

    0.69 MILES

    For the best view over Ålesund and its fishhook-shaped peninsula, as well as the mountains and islands beyond, head up the 418 steps to the summit of…

  • Sunnmøre Museum

    Sunnmøre Museum

    3.03 MILES

    Ålesund's celebrated Sunnmøre Museum is 4km east of the centre. Here, at the site of the old Borgundkaupangen trading centre, active from the 11th to 16th…

  • Ona

    Ona

    29.68 MILES

    The beautiful islet of Ona, with its bare rocky landscapes and picturesque lighthouse, is still home to an offshore fishing community of about 25 people…

  • Atlanterhavsparken

    Atlanterhavsparken

    1.59 MILES

    At the peninsula's western extreme, 3km from the town centre, this aquarium can consume a whole day. Be introduced to the North Atlantic's teeming…

  • Godøy

    Godøy

    4.83 MILES

    The furthest offshore island from Ålesund, Godøy has a real off-the-map feeling, especially in the depths of winter. There are some great walks here, and…

  • Stordal Old Church

    Stordal Old Church

    28.67 MILES

    Twenty-five kilometres northwest of Valldal on the Rv650 towards Ålesund, this stave church was built in 1789 on the site of an earlier chapel, elements…

  • Fishing Museum

    Fishing Museum

    0.23 MILES

    The 1861 Holmbua warehouse (one of the very few buildings to survive the 1904 fire) has exhibits on the development of fishing across the centuries and…

