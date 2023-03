This international research station is dedicated to studying Runde's birdlife, a testament to the island's importance in the ornithological arena. There's a small exhibition on the centre's work and you can take a birdwatching trip (3400kr for up to 12 people) in the company of one of the centre's biologists.

Accommodation is available here if you want to make an extended birdwatching stay (single/double 900/1500kr, five-bed apartment 2000kr).