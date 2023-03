The haunting ruins of Selja monastery and the church of St Sunniva on Selja Island date from the 11th and 12th centuries respectively: this has been a place of pilgrimage for over 1000 years. A 40m-high tower is still intact and can be climbed for a splendid panorama. It's about a 15-minute boat rode from Selje; regular boat trips (adult/child 275/120kr) run from the town quay.