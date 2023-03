Running for more than 1.5km, this wonderful white-sand beach is one of the best places for a wild sea swim on the west coast – assuming you can handle the perennially chilly temperatures, that is. On a sunny day, it's a glorious spot, but it's a rare day indeed that there's no wind. It's about 10km drive from Maløy; there's a simple campsite near the beach with toilets and showers.

It's on the road to Kråkenes Lighthouse.