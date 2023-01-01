A catch-all museum covering the whole of Sogn og Fjordane county, this museum explores the coast in all its varied forms. It's spread over several buildings: one is dedicated to fishing, including a model 1900 fishing family's home; and exhibits on the foundation of the island as a small herring trading post barely 150 years ago. A second houses a collection of coastal boats. The Snorreankeret display illustrates the exploration and exploitation of the North Sea oil and gas fields.

It's about 2km south of the town centre.

