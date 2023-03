The tallest lighthouse in Sunnford, this 31m, red-and-white-striped tower sits on a remote island about 20km west of Florø. Built in 1881, it's constructed to withstand the very worst the Atlantic can throw at it: watching it get battered by waves is quite a thrill in winter. It's been automated since 2003. It's only accessible by boat, but you'll catch a glimpse of it on the ferry from Bergen or the Hurtigruten, or if you visit Kinn Island.