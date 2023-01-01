Kirkelandet Church

Architect Odd Østby's inspirational church was built in 1964 to replace the one destroyed by Nazi bombs. The angular exterior, where copper and concrete alternate, is sober and measured. Inside, all lines direct the eye to the 320 panes of stained glass at the rear of the chancel. Moving upward from the earthy colours at the base, they become more pale and, at the top, replicate the 'celestial light of heaven'.

Behind the church lies Vanndamman Park, with plenty of greenery, walking tracks and the eagle's-eyrie Varden watchtower viewpoint.