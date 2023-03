Kristiansund's old town lives on in a part of the island of Innlandet, with clapboard buildings that date back to the 17th century. The grandiose Lossiusgården, at its eastern end, was the distinguished home of an 18th-century merchant. The venerable 300-year-old Dødeladen Café still makes a lovely place for a drink or a bite to eat.

The most enjoyable way of getting here is on the Sundbåten Ferry from Piren pier; otherwise it's a 15-minute walk over Heinsgata bridge.